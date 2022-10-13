Waldoboro Fire Department Open House Submitted article October 13, 2022 at 12:25 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWaldoboro Fire Department Open HouseEaster Bunny at Waldoboro Egg HuntEaster Bunny at Waldoboro Fire StationFire Department to Host Open HouseDinner and Auction in Washington Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!