Waldoboro Fire to Host Santa

Santa Claus is coming to Waldoboro Sunday, Dec. 20.

The Waldoboro Fire Department will be hosting Santa Claus at the fire station, 1600 Atlantic Highway, from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20.

All visitors will be asked to stay in their cars due to COVID-19. Children will be able to wave and exchange Christmas greetings with Santa and Sparky the fire dog. Unfortunately, due to restrictions, children will not be able to visit personally with Santa this year.

Each child will receive a bag of Christmas candy from the firefighters. A mailbox with direct delivery to the North Pole is at the fire station and letters may be dropped off all week.

For more information, email firechief@waldoboromaine.org

