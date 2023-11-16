Waldoboro Food Pantry’s Fill the Van Event Nov. 18

Everyone is invited to help fill the Waldoboro Food Pantry van between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Waldoboro Hannaford.

The Waldoboro Food Pantry serves residents of Waldoboro, Bremen, and Nobleboro. Twice a month it provides healthy food including fresh produce, eggs, milk, and meat to over 140 families who are struggling to put food on the table.

Suggested items for donation include flour, sugar, vegetable oil, shortening, spices, cake mixes, soups, ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard, crackers, cereal, and coffee. Other nonperishable items are welcome too. Monetary donations are always needed and appreciated.

In addition, Hannaford is offering bonus buys of Hannaford brand canned tomatoes, canned vegetables, four-pack fruit bowls, and shredded wheat cereal. Hannaford will donate 50 cents to the Waldoboro Food Pantry for every participating product sold. Look for the shelf tags in the store for these products and help neighbors in need.

For more information, call 520-5100.

