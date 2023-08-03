Waldoboro Republicans Plan Great American Picnic August 3, 2023 at 11:51 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRepublicans’ Great American PicnicThompson Ice House Ice Cream Social July 2Thompson Ice House to Host Annual Social July 7Thompson Ice House Ice Cream Social July 1Thompson Ice House to Host Annual Social July 7 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!