Waldoborough Historical Society Hosts Archaeologist

The Waldoborough Historical Society will kick off its 2021 programming season with a talk from research archaeologist Harbour Mitchell III on Thursday, April 22. The presentation will take place at Soule-Shuman Memorial Post 4525 on Mill Street and begin at 7 p.m.

Mitchell will speak about the process he and his team used while conducting a dig at the last home of Phillip Martin Ulmer in the Lincolnville area. Ulmer, who was born in Waldoboro, rose through the ranks in Col. Samuel McCobb’s local regiment and served his country from early days at Valley Forge until retirement.

Mitchell’s description of the steps taken before and during a local historical dig will prove to be interesting and educational, as Waldoboro is one of the last pristine sites for archaeological work.

The program is free to the public. Masks and distancing are suggested. For more information, call Jean Lawrence at 832-4421 or Bill Maxwell at 790-1307.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

