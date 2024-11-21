The Lincoln County News
Waldoborough Historical Society News

The Penobscot Bay Ringers, a Midcoast-based community handbell choir. The group will perform during the Waldoborough Historical Society's Christmas open house on Sunday, Dec. 8. (Courtesy photo)

The Penobscot Bay Ringers, a Midcoast-based community handbell choir, will bring holiday cheer to the Waldoborough Historical Society Christmas open house on Sunday, Dec. 8.

The open house will take place from noon to 3 p.m., with the handbell choir performing familiar carols and other seasonal arrangements from noon to 1 p.m.

Attendees are invited to bring an ornament to place on the community Christmas tree during the open house. All ornaments are documented and archived for future generations to see.

Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, call Waldoborough Historical Society President Bill Maxwell at 790-1307.


