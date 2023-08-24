Advanced Search
Walk for Hope Sept. 9

at

All are invited to join the Wells-Hussy Auxiliary Unit No. 42 for the unit’s fundraiser to benefit suicide awareness and prevention on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Join a two-mile walk through Damariscotta to remember, honor, support, and provide hope for all those impacted by suicide. All proceeds benefit Ward 63 Togus Veterans’ Affairs. Registration and check-in begins at 9 a.m. The walk steps off at 10 a.m.

For more information, email alauxiliaryunit42@gmail.com or stop by Wells-Hussy American Legion Post No. 42 at 527 Main St. in Damariscotta.

