Walt Gallant Walk for Diabetes Prevention April 21

The Walter Gallant Diabetes Prevention Walk steps off from the Colby & Gale Service Station, 105 Main St. in Damariscotta at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 21.

The Damariscotta/Newcastle Lions along with LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus and St. Andrews Campus have been working very hard keeping this event in the eye of the general public. This is being done through posters around the area in stores and public buildings.

Participants with sponsorship forms are out getting people to make a pledge for the walk. Organizers can’t emphasize enough how important these funds are to the Lincoln Health Wellness department. These funds help to provide vital equipment and courses needed by personnel to keep up with new ways to keep diabetes under control.

Diabetes is a silent disease that affects families and friends and takes thousands of lives in Maine each year. The saddest thing about it is it only takes a very simple test to check for it, and the treatments available can help people live normal lives with the disease.

At the beginning of the walk, there will be people available test for diabetes and blood pressure.

Entry forms are available from any Lion and will be available at the walk’s starting point. For more information contact Lions Tim Clark, at 549-4790, or Mike Martin, at 633-6405.

The rain date for this event is Sunday, April 28. Participants can also walk by themselves anytime.

