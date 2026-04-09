Walter Gallant Diabetes Walkathon May 3

The Damariscotta-Newcastle Lions Club invites all to join the Walter Gallant Diabetes Walkathon at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 3 at the Colby and Gale Inc. service station in downtown Damariscotta.

The funds raised from the walkathon are shared with MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital to support a variety of programs to help prevent and treat diabetes. Diabetes is the leading cause of blindness in adults and the Lions have been committed to fighting it ever since Helen Keller challenged the organization to be her “Knight of the Blind in the crusade against darkness.”

Donations can be sent to the Damariscotta-Newcastle Lions Club, P.O. Box 315, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

For more information, call Mike Martin at 350-6399 or email martincarmil55@gmail.com. The event’s rain date will be Sunday, May 17.

Lions International is the largest service organization in the world with 1.4 million Lions, in 48,000 clubs and 200 countries, dedicated to helping those in need and making communities better.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

