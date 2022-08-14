Advanced Search
Wanderwood Farm-to-Table Dinner Celebrates Pollinators Submitted article

A multi-course family-style farm dinner presented by Applecroft Catering and Wanderwood Wednesday, Aug. 17, celebrates the humble and hardworking pollinators whose efforts create the abundance of summer. (Photo courtesy Justin French)

Wanderwood, located at 79 Sidelinger Road in Nobleboro, will host a farm-to-table dinner in their event barn on Wednesday, Aug. 17, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Toast the sweet heat of summer in the Midcoast with a multi-course family-style farm dinner presented by Applecroft Catering. Each course will celebrate the humble and hardworking pollinators whose efforts grace diner tables with the abundance of summer. The evening will begin with cocktails and a farm stroll, including a look at the Wanderwood beehives.

Dinner will kick off at 6:15 p.m. with a toast, followed by bites and small plates presented as they are ready from the kitchen.

Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance. They are available for purchase at wanderwoodmaine.com.

Wanderwood is a sustainable stays and events venue in Nobleboro. They grow Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association certified organic produce on their farm, host weddings and special events in their event barn, and invite overnight guests to stay in their renovated 1920s farmhouse.

Applecroft is a full-service farm-to-table catering and event venue located in Waldoboro. They use honest, fresh, and local ingredients, often prepared over open flame. For more information, go to applecroftcatering.com.

