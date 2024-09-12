Wanderwood to Host Pasta-Making Class with Crooked Spoon Co.

Wanderwood will host an evening pasta making class with Crooked Spoon Co. on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Class begins at 5:30 p.m. and continues until 7:30-8 p.m.

Participants will craft pasta from scratch under the tutelage of Chef Samuel Emery of Crooked Spoon Co., using eggs and vegetables from Wanderwood’s organic farm. The class members will master the techniques of kneading, rolling, and shaping various pasta varieties. They will learn about different flours, engage in lively discussions, and hear fun anecdotes about pasta.

After the hard work, participants enjoy a full meal of salad, focaccia, and lasagna they helped prepare. Whether a novice or an experienced home cook, Emery’s pasta-making classes promise a blend of learning and fun.

Crooked Spoon Co. can accommodate some allergies and dietary restrictions with advance notice. This event will not include nuts or shellfish of any kind.

Unfortunately, because the class will include gluten-based flours, this is not a suitable class for guests with gluten allergies.

The $125 ticket includes a two-hour educational experience, ingredients for hand-made pasta, a wonderful meal the ticket helps prepare, and pasta to take home.

All tickets must be purchased in advance. Sales are final. Tickets are available online at wanderwoodmaine.com.

Crooked Spoon Co. is a two-person culinary team of Emery and partner-turned-sous-chef Chloe Chalakani. A native of St. George, Emery spent his early years learning pasta techniques under Chef Melissa Kelly of Primo in Rockland.

After attending the Culinary Institute of America, Emery honed his skills in New York, Utah, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, eventually helping to create restaurant Osteria’s pasta offerings alongside Chef Jeff Michaud.

Emery and Chalakani are excited to bring their love of all things pasta back to their home in Midcoast Maine. Check out their Monday night pasta pop-ups at the Waldoboro Inn.

Wanderwood is a sustainable stays and events venue, located at 79 Sidelinger Road in Nobleboro. Wanderwood grows Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association-certified organic produce in its fields, hosts weddings and special events in an event barn, and invites overnight guests to stay in a renovated 1920s farmhouse.

For more information, go to wanderwoodmaine.com.

