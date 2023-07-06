Watershed’s Salad Days Celebration July 8

Many area residents have found a summer recipe they can’t resist: a salad buffet of fresh dishes served on earthenware plates they can keep.

On Saturday, July 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., hundreds of Mainers and visitors will join in the 28th annual Salad Days celebration at Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts in Newcastle.

Artist Ali Saunders has created more than 450 patterned plates for guests to choose from. In addition to a delicious meal and handcrafted plate, visitors can enjoy pottery demonstrations by local artists, tours of Watershed’s art studios, and a raffle with dozens of ceramic art prizes.

There will also be two opportunities for those inclined to shop: a pottery sale featuring works by more than thirty artists from Maine and around the country and a sale featuring creative handmade beer steins.

Funds raised during Salad Days support Watershed’s community education and residency programs for clay artists. Tickets to select one of Saunders’ plates are $55 and include the picnic lunch.

Alternatively, visitors can elect to enjoy the picnic only for $15. Tickets can be purchased on site at the event or online at watershedceramics.org through Thursday, July 6. For those interested in shopping the pottery sale, watching artist demos, or taking a tour without receiving a handmade plate or lunch, admission is free.

For more information, go to watershedceramics.org or call 882-6075.

