Friends of the Southport Historical Society presents “What’s Hot, What’s Not”, a talk by Richard Plunkett on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Hendricks Hill Museum, Southport. The event starts at 1 p.m. with Plunkett’s take on current trends in the collecting world, followed by appraisals of visitors’ antiques from 1:30-3 p.m. A donation of $5 per item appraised, three items for $10 will be collected, with all proceeds going directly to the Hendricks Hill Museum. Please note, gems, money, and guns cannot be appraised. This event is rain or shine.

Richard Plunkett is a certified antiques appraiser and antique shop owner, as well as a painter and poet. His shop, The Wizard of Odds and Ends, is located at 45 Head Tide Road in Alna.

Plunkett also has a booth at the Wiscasset Antiques Mall on Route 1 as well as at the Iron Horse General Store at the Boothbay Railway Village. Additionally, Plunkett is a member of the New England Appraisers Association, the Victorian Society in America, Greater Portland Landmarks, and the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Plunkett also donates his time and talents at the St. Andrews Thrift Store in Boothbay Harbor, where he helps to price antique items of value.

Please, come for both the informative discussion “What’s Hot, What’s Not” and on the spot appraisals, starting at 1 p.m., or drop in from 1:30-3 p.m. with antique items for appraisal, Saturday, Sept. 10.

The Hendricks Hill Museum is located at 419 Hendricks Hill Road, Southport.

