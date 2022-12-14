The Whitefield Fire Department Open House and Christmas Party with Santa is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17 from 4-6 p.m., in the town’s central fire station, located at 24 Townhouse Road.

At 4:30 p.m. Santa will arrive by a fire truck, light the Christmas tree, greet children and pass out gifts. Cookies, cider, popcorn, and music will be provided along with tours of the fire department. Following gift giving, Santa will join everyone outside for singing Christmas carols.

This is a great opportunity for the community to celebrate the holiday spirit and catch up with old friends and meet new ones.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

