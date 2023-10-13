Advanced Search
Whitefield Historical Society Apple Event Oct. 15

at

Apple picking in Whitefield (Photo courtesy Whitefield Historical Society)

The Whitefield Historical Society will hold its annual Day of Remembrance at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15 at the Whitefield fire station.

This year’s program will feature apples and taxes. Today, most people might have a peck or two of apples from a local orchard or grocery store. It

Maine apple packing label (Photo courtesy Whitefield Historical Society)

wasn’t many generations ago that apples in the cellar were both a nutritious hedge against a Maine winter and part of a family’s real estate.

Old Whitefield tax records show some families had quite a variety of apples stored away as a practical bank account.

The program is a short presentation on the subject with an invitation to all to participate. Bring family stories of apple harvests of the past, apple recipes, cider making, and other canning projects that were so common in the old days.

