Whitefield Library Fall Festival Oct. 14

Come out and enjoy a beautiful fall day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, when the Whitefield Library will hold its annual fall festival.

This year will feature music, children’s games, baked goods, Julie’s famous hot chili, popcorn, cider, and raffle items. As always, used books will be on sale in the library. New this year will be a pie sale.

Come early to get a home-baked fruit pie while supplies last. Also available for sale will be the 2024 library calendar featuring photos from around Whitefield, as well as a nice variety of Fedco bulbs just in time for fall planting.

The library is once again pleased to have Rusty Hinges return to provide its much loved, toe-tapping tunes playing folk music from sea shanties and fiddle tunes to oldies and bluegrass.

All are invited to visit the library and enjoy the music and great refreshments, all the while supporting the much-loved library and community center.

The Whitefield Library is located off Route 126 at 1 Arlington Lane in Whitefield.

For more information, go to whitefieldlibrary.org or find the library on Facebook and Instagram.

