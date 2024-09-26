Whitefield Library To Host Murder Mystery Event

On Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m., the Whitefield Library invites all to a murder mystery fundraiser to support the library’s operations.

Admission includes hors d’oeuvres, two drink tickets, and an interactive evening that won’t soon be forgotten. The dress code is Oscar party attire, so attendees should pull out those scarves, fake pearls, and feather boas.

The murder mystery is set during a tantalizing night in Tinseltown, filled with twists and terror.

After a night of accolades at the Academy Awards, attendees are invited to attend the A-list after party hosted by millionaire Vanity Affair. While socializing and schmoozing with Hollywood’s elite, careers will be made, secrets will be revealed, and death will be nearby.

With a VIP victim and the celebrities all suspects, attendees can help to find the criminal by cracking the red-carpet caper.

This event is 21-plus. Buy tickets at whitefieldlibrary.org or in person at the library.

For more information, email admin@whitefieldlibrary.org, call 549-0170, or go to whitefieldlibrary.org.

