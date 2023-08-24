Why You Matter Event

A youth-centered event celebrating the student-led #WhyYouMatter campaign, and featuring an open mic for sharing stories, poems, and songs will take place from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Cider Hill Farm, 777 Main St., in Waldoboro.

Events from 2-2:45 p.m. will include an exhibition of many of the more than 350 #WhyYouMatter posters completed by Medomak Valley High School students, keyboard playing by MVHS student Anna Weber, a communal gratitude sharing project, creating tributes to someone who has knowingly or unknowingly made an impact, Narcan training and resource tables with information from community organizations, and complementary food and refreshments.

From 2:45-4 p.m. there will be an open mic for sharing stories, poems, and songs. Presenters and performers are invited to sign up to share a brief 5-minute story or song. Those who sign up are asked to address the questions: “Where do you find hope, health, and strength?” “Why do you matter?” (For tips on how to prepare a story for sharing, go to themoth.org/share-your-story/storytelling-tips-tricks.)

The first 15 performers or story presenters will get a $15 gift certificate to somewhere amazing.

To conclude the event, those present will be invited to gather in a circle to light candles to honor the truth that each person matters.

