‘Wild Robot’ Fundraiser at Lincoln Theater Nov. 2

Coastal Kids Preschool is excited to collaborate with bestselling author/illustrator Peter Brown for a special screening of the newly released movie, “The Wild Robot,” a Paramount and DreamWorks production, at Lincoln Theater on Saturday, Nov. 2. The conversation with Brown will take place at 1 p.m. and the movie showing will start at 2 p.m.

“The Wild Robot” tells the story of Roz, who is shipwrecked during a hurricane on a wild island. As one reviewer put it after the film’s world premiere in Toronto, “The Wild Robot” is “a movie sure to melt the coldest of hearts.”

In addition to the movie and complementary popcorn for all, Brown will be answering questions about his beloved trilogy: “The Wild Robot,” “The Wild Robot Escapes,” and “The Wild Robot Protects.” It’s a unique opportunity for readers and aspiring writers of all ages to get a behind-the-scenes look at Brown’s creative process.

Anyone who has a question they would like to ask Brown should email it to Abi Iverson, director of development at Coastal Kids Preschool, at abi.iverson@coastalkidsme.org by Thursday, Oct. 25.

This collaboration serves as a special fundraiser for Coastal Kids Preschool, helping the school continue its mission of providing inclusive, high-quality education for children of all incomes and abilities. The event is donation based in an effort to ensure everyone — families, children, and even community members without kids — can be a part of this celebration of early education, literacy, and connection.

“The Wild Robot” is rated PG.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

