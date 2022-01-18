Winter Biathlon at HVNC Feb. 20

Cowbells, cocoa, and camaraderie are in store for anyone who joins Midcoast Conservancy as part of its 10th annual Biathlon at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson on Sunday, Feb. 20. All ages and skill levels are encouraged to participate and cheering squads are encouraged.

Biathlon is an Olympic sport that combines cross country skiing and target shooting. This year, the race will include a fat-bike option as well, where racers ride rather than ski. There will also be a category for snowshoe racers.

Midcoast Conservancy’s event is a twist on the classic, using paintball rifles. All rifles are provided by Midcoast Conservancy, and each racer will receive safety training on how to use the rifle. Races will begin about 9 a.m. and continue into the early afternoon. All day long there will be bonfires and access to the warming hut at the barn.

Race categories are based on self-selected skill levels upon pre-race check in, and there is a special category for youth racers. Gear will be available to rent for any racers needing skis, snowshoes or a bike.

Registration fees are $20 for adults and $10 for kids and students. Early registration is encouraged as space is limited and prices go up $5 per participant on Sunday, Feb. 13. Register at midcoastconservancy.org/events-list/biathlon. Day-of registrations as space allows.

Midcoast Conservancy is a vibrant regional land trust that works to protect vital lands and waters on a scale that matters and to inspire wonder and action on behalf of all species and the Earth. The organization works throughout the Sheepscot River, Medomak River, and Damariscotta Lake watersheds. For more information, go to midcoastconservancy.org or call 389-5150.

