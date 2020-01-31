Winter Fest at Coastal Rivers’ Salt Bay Farm Feb. 9

Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust is once again partnering with Great Salt Bay Community School’s PTO to host the sixth annual Winter Fest, a free, family-friendly outdoor celebration of winter. This year, the event will take place at Coastal Rivers’ Salt Bay Farm, on Belvedere Road in Damariscotta, on Sunday, Feb. 9 from noon-3 p.m.

Kids and grown-ups alike are invited to go sledding, try out a snowshoe obstacle course and other snowshoe games, make an animal tracks craft, enjoy free hot dogs and hot cocoa, and warm up by a campfire with marshmallows for roasting.

Thanks to a grant from the Great Maine Outdoor Weekend School Partnerships Fund in 2018, adult and kid-sized snowshoes will be available to borrow.

A rain or no-snow date has been scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 15 at the same time. For more information, call 563-1393, email info@coastalrivers.org, or visit coastalrivers.org.

Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust, formerly the Damariscotta River Association and the Pemaquid Watershed Association, is a nonprofit, membership-supported, and nationally accredited land trust and conservation organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the natural, cultural, and historical heritage of the greater Pemaquid peninsula and Damariscotta River region.

Coastal Rivers has active programs in the areas of land conservation, stewardship, community education, water quality monitoring, marine conservation, and cultural preservation.

