Winter Fun at HVNC

Midcoast Conservancy’s six-week youth cross-country ski clinic is under way at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson. On day one, fifty masked kids strapped on their skis and broke into five groups to work with instructors. The instructors are all previous leaders, and their primary goal is to make learning to ski fun. The many families who return to the clinic every year demonstrate the instructor’s success in keeping the lessons fun.

To fulfill its mission to get kids and families outside in the natural world, Midcoast Conservancy offers a ski lease program every year. Participants get fitted for boots, skis, and poles which are theirs to use for the season. Stories return to the staff about how excited the kids are to use their gear, and turn their backyard into a practice course.

Midcoast Conservancy has trailers of gear available for groups across the mid-coast, for local programming led by volunteers in their communities. Training is provided for anyone who wants to lead an outdoor adventure program.

Gear rentals of skis, snowshoes, and fat tire bikes are available at Hidden Valley Nature Center every weekend from Jan. 23 – Feb. 28. Details can be found on the website at midcoastconservancy.org/events/winter-gear-rentals-at-hidden-valley.

For more information contact Andy Bezon at andyb@midcoastconservancy.org or at 389-5156.

