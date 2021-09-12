Winterizing the Yard and Gardens in Fall

Mid-Coast School of Technology Adult Education Program is pleased to welcome master gardener Jean Vose to its fall program to present a three-week course. It will be held on three consecutive Thursdays, Sept. 16, 23, and 30 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Each class features an interactive slideshow presentation with handouts.

After a bountiful season, it’s time to prepare the garden for winter to ensure a beautiful and vibrant spring. This program series walks one through what may be done to get the property and gardens reading, from cleaning out the vegetable garden to protecting trees and shrubs. It is presented in a month-by-month format.

As the course moves towards winter, Vose will discuss how and where Maine pollinators overwinter. Also included is a presentation on winter birds, including how to attract and sustain them.

Vose has two major passions in life: gardening and pollinators. She is a master gardener and certified horticulturist living in Nobleboro where she has created gardens to attract pollinators as well as the other beneficial creatures. Most of her gardens have been established for 20 years. She is committed to conservation and other nature activities. She has been a “birder” for many years and in the winter, counts birds for Cornell’s Project Feeder Watch. She is a retired nurse and office administrator who shares her life with golden retriever, kitty, gardens, and backyard wildlife.

For more information, call 596-7752 or go to midcoastadulted.maineadulted.org.

