Wiscasset American Legion Fundraiser Saturday

The Bradford-Sortwell-Wright American Legion Post No. 54 and the Wiscasset American Legion Auxiliary will hold a yard sale, bake sale, and raffle at the post home on Route 1 in Wiscasset from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 15.

The event will raise funds for American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary programs.

Some of those funds will support a program that seeks to prevent suicides among veterans, according to Sandra Winters, president of the Wiscasset American Legion Auxiliary.

The American Legion established the program due to concern about the growing number of veteran suicides. The American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, and Sons of the American Legion have joined together to support the program.

The rain date for the fundraiser is Aug. 22.

