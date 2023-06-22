Wiscasset Art Walk Season Begins June 29

Summer is only days away and the Wiscasset Art Walk, on the last Thursday of the summer months, welcomes area residents and visitors from away to enjoy art, music, and performance, indoors and out, in the heart of Wiscasset village.

From 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, the accomplished jazz duo of David Lawlor and Neil Lamb entertain Wiscasset Art Walk sidewalk strollers with their extraordinary music, while Treats, just next door, resumes its wine tastings.

The galleries will be open late for art browsing with accomplished musicians providing the accompaniment. Most of the village shops will also stay open late for shopping or browsing, many featuring local artists, a standout feature of Wiscasset’s art walk.

Visitors can purchase a fresh floral bouquet, direct from local gardens, courtesy of Garden Club of Wiscasset members, and Wiscasset Art Walk is a great time to learn about other community initiatives from the displays along the busy sidewalks.

All are welcome for a beautiful evening, rain or shine, along the sparkling Sheepscot River.

For more information about Wiscasset Art Walk, go to wiscassetartwalk.org or email wiscassetartwalk@gmail.com. Wiscasset Art Walk is a program of Wiscasset Creative Alliance.

