Wiscasset Bands for Books Event Sept. 2

Bands for Books is the major annual fundraising activity for the Friends of the Wiscasset Public Library. This year the group celebrates its 10th anniversary and is planning another special evening, Labor Day, Sept. 2.

Featuring music by the Salty Dogs, Bands for Books will be 5-7 p.m. on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, at Lakehurst Lodge in Damariscotta. Advance tickets are $20 at the library or $25 at the door.

Look for friends members at local events like the Wiscasset Art Walk, or stop by the library to purchase tickets.

Last year the friends donated in excess of $16,000 to the library to assist with operating expenses and necessary repairs. Proceeds also provided a new counter for the circulation desk and assistance with some emergency structural repairs to the historic library building.

The friends were able to do all this with proceeds from the Bands for Books event.

The silent auction is a major part of the evening and this year the friends have assembled an amazing assortment of items including several photographs, paintings, and gifts cards to local restaurants, Leslie Meiers, a writer whose stories are centered around the Midcoast area, has agreed to name a character in an upcoming book after the highest bidder for this item.

It’s not too late to become a sponsor or to donate to the silent auction. Call Lynn Maloney at 798-2831 to purchase tickets or to express interest in becoming a sponsor or donating an item for the silent auction. Maloney can also be contacted via email at lynnmaloney5@yahoo.com.

This is an opportunity to visit with old friends, make new friends and join in the celebration.

The Bands for Books volunteers are grateful to members of the community for their support and attendance. Stop by Wiscasset Public Library at 21 High St. in Wiscasset to purchase tickets and mark the calendars for this year’s event.

