Wiscasset Earth Day Celebration April 27 April 4, 2024 at 11:27 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointDr. Stephen Kress to Narrate Puffin WatchPuffin Expert to Speak at Lincoln TheaterUpcoming Bristol Workshop to Address New Solar Options in MaineExplore ‘Planet Earth’ this Holiday Season Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!