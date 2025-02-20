Wiscasset Earth Day Celebration Returns April 26

All are invited to save the date for the second annual Wiscasset Earth Day celebration from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 26 at the Wiscasset Community Center.

Building from a successful event last year, this year’s celebration will also feature money- and energy-saving tips and services from local businesses, a wide range of local environmental organizations and artists, activities for kids, and much more.

“Last year’s event was a great success, with a beehive raffle from the (Knox Lincoln County Beekeepers Club), a wildlife ambassador from Chewonki, people trying out electric bicycles and mowers, and much more. We hope that this year’s event will feature even more local organizations and businesses, including local food trucks and vendors,” said Cassaundra Rose, chair of the Wiscasset Climate Action Team, a local town committee organizing the celebration.

The full list of vendors, activities, and more will be shared at bit.ly/WiscassetEarthDay25 as they are confirmed. Local organizations and businesses interested in participating can email wiscassetclimate@gmail.com with inquiries.

The Wiscasset Community Center is located at 242 Gardiner Road in Wiscasset.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

