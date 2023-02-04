After years of hiding at home from COVID infection, Feed Our Scholars is excited to announce a fun in-person event to raise funds for its mission of providing bags of weekend food for participating Wiscasset Elementary School students.

From 6-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 in St. Philip’s Church Lippiat Hall at 12 Hodge St. in Wiscasset, Sue Begin, of Cre8tive Events, will guide participants through creation of a whimsical Valentine-inspired pink jalopy picture.

For a suggested donation of $30 for adults and $20 for children under 12, participants will receive the materials and instruction to create their cheerful autos. To help buoy the flagging energies from the process of creation, Feed Our Scholars is planning a scrumptious dessert table for painters, as well as tea, decaf coffee, and water to quench thirst.

Feb. 10 happens to coincide with Wiscasset’s annual father-daughter dance at Wiscasset Community Center, down the street and around the corner from St. Philip’s. Moms and siblings, can drive on over to the church and have their own bit of fun painting, chatting, laughing, and eating Valentine treats.

In its 10th year providing weekend nutrition for little learners, Feed Our Scholars is an all-volunteer group committed to helping support a positive start for local budding scholars. As well as its nutrition program, Feed Our Scholars also spearheads the August Set for Success event when student-required school supplies are provided to all Wiscasset Elementary School students regardless of ability to pay.

All monies raised are dedicated to these initiatives.

Space is limited. To reserve a space, call St. Philip’s at 882-7184 and leave a name, number of tickets reserved, and a return phone number for verification, or contact the committee via email at pakngo@comcast.net.

For more information or to contact with Feed Our Scholars, find the program on Facebook.

The snow date for the event is 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

