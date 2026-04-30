Wiscasset Feed Our Scholars Potluck Recipe Auction May 2

On Saturday, May 2, Feed Our Scholars will hold a fundraising dinner at 5:30 p.m. in St. Philip’s Lippiat Hall, at 12 Hodge St. in Wiscasset.

The event will be a potluck recipe auction. Attendees are asked bring a favorite main dish, salad, side dish, or dessert or more than one for sampling, along with its printed or written copy of the recipe.

After enjoying a delicious time tasting as many of the dishes as desired, attendees should be ready for brisk bidding. Auctioneer Big Al Cohen will hold forth, auctioning off the recipes to the highest bidders, all funds to benefit the Feed Our Scholars programs.

A jolly, delicious, time is sure to be had by all with the spirited but good-natured bidding entertaining attendees.

If one doesn’t have a dish to share, don’t stay away. All are welcome to attend, eat, bid, join the fun, and support Feed Our Scholars/Set For Success.

Feed Our Scholars supplies weekend packs of food for participating food insecure Wiscasset Elementary School students and provides gift certificates over vacation weeks when there’s greater pressure on the family food budget. Feeding minds as well as bellies, the group also provides art bags for the holiday break and new books to enjoy during the summer months.

The Set For Success event in August each year, aided by Parents in Education, provides school supplies to children attending Wiscasset schools, as well as homeschoolers who would be attending Wiscasset schools.

For planning purposes, Feed Our Scholars would appreciate a headcount for the event. To RSVP, call St. Phillip’s at 882-7184 and leave a short message and phone number so the call can be returned. A Feed Our Scholars committee member will be in touch.

Alternatively, the group can be reached through its website at feedourscholars.wordpress.com, via email at feedourscholars@gmail.com, or through the group’s Facebook page.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

