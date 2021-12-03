Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest Starts Dec. 3

From Dec. 3-5, Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest will make shopping for holiday gifts stress-free and fun. Unique shops, artist-owned galleries, and tasty places to eat in a beautiful riverfront village are only part of the weekend appeal. Family-friendly activities, inspiring seasonal decorations, and lots of holiday cheer promise a memorable experience.

On Friday evening, Dec. 3, the Creamery Pier on Route 1 will feature a roving Santa, a live DJ, and hot cocoa and cookies from 4 to 6 p.m. The grand finale is a stunning display of fireworks over the Sheepscot River starting around 6 p.m. All activities are free. Also on Friday, select shops are offering special sales and discounts.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, Woodfield Farm’s horse-drawn wagon will be clomping around Wiscasset village as a shuttle for shoppers or for a peaceful jaunt from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can hop on board for a free ride. Ice carving on a village sidewalk will be underway at the same time.

Participating shops in the village, designated by sparkling candy canes at doorways, will offer free raffle tickets for a drawing for dining at Water Street Kitchen and Bar, Water’s Edge, and Montsweag Restaurant. No purchase necessary to enter.

The stunning Nickels-Sortwell House, a Historic New England property built in 1807, will offer guided tours through the first floor of the house, decorated for the season. Visitors will learn the story of the sea captains and the families who lived here. Advance reservations required.

The pop-up holiday gift shop, in the Nickels-Sortwell barn on Federal Street, offers one-of-a-kind artisan-made selections. Wreaths Around the Holidays, featuring sumptuously decorated wreaths by local businesses, will also be on display in the barn. Visitors are encouraged to vote for People’s Choice. After Marketfest, Toys for Tots will present the wreaths to families in need of holiday cheer.

Caroling on the sidewalks, live music in the gift shop, decorated windows, and other special attractions will make Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest in the village the most enjoyable place for holiday shopping. For more information, email info@wiscassetcreativealliance.org.

Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest is a Wiscasset Creative Alliance and Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce partnership.

