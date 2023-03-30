Wiscasset Parks and Rec Easter Egg Hunt March 30, 2023 at 12:39 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEaster Eggpress Fun in AlnaEaster Egg Hunt at Oxbow to Benefit Cancer ProgramEaster Bunny in WaldoboroOxbow Egg Hunt To Raise Funds for Maine Children’s Cancer ProgramEaster Bunny at Waldoboro Egg Hunt Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!