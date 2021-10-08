Wiscasset Scarecrow Fest Events Scheduled

Wiscasset Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with the Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce announced the schedule of events for this year’s annual fall Scarecrow Fest Oct. 9-16. This family-friendly event offers a little something for everyone of all ages.

The chamber will be on the Town Common at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, to hang all the creatively made scarecrows for the scarecrow contest. Judging and awards will be announced at Scarecrow Fest on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Starting Wednesday, Oct. 13, join the scarecrow scavenger hunt. Find the scarecrow hidden at local businesses. Follow Wiscasset Parks and Recreation on Facebook for daily hints on where the scarecrows are hiding. Take a photo and send it to Wiscasset Parks and Recreation Department via Facebook Messenger or email Chelsea at ctaylor@wiscassetrec.com.

Thursday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m., the Salty Dogs will play of rock n’ roll from the ‘50s- through the ‘80s.

Saturday’s activities begin with storytelling with Wiscasset Public Library on the back lawn from 10 to 10:30 a.m. The Friends of the Library will be having a book sale. Bring a bag and fill it up for $5 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the used book room.

There will be face painting, touch-a-truck, scarecrow building, arts and crafts vendors, a car show, and live music with Rob Bickford. A bake sale to benefit the Wiscasset Beautification Committee will offer a variety of baked goods, donuts and cider.

The Chili/Chowder/Pumpkin Dessert Challenge will take place in front of the First Congregational Church between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Send in an entry form to participate.

The movie, “Oz,” will be showing at 3:30 p.m. with popcorn sales.

Pumpkin’ Pickin’ Trains will be running at the WW&F Railway. For tickets, go to wwfry.org.

On Sunday, Oct. 17, the Wiscasset Middle High School Sports Boosters will hold a corn hole tournament; 10:30 a.m. registration at the school.

