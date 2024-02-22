Wiscasset Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser Feb. 28

The Wiscasset Community Center will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser benefitting Willow Orr from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Orr is 11 years old and recently diagnosed with a rare anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody autoimmune disorder affecting small blood vessels in the body. Depending on the involved organ, it can cause various symptoms. In Orr’s case, the disease has affected her kidneys. She is in kidney failure, receiving dialysis three days a week and chemotherapy two days a week at the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland.

The spaghetti dinner will include spaghetti, red sauce, meatballs, breadsticks, salad, and a beverage. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12, with a family option of $25 for a family of four. All proceeds go toward helping Orr’s family with daily travel expenses, food, any necessary lodging, and loss of income. Dinner will be served between 5-7 p.m. with takeout options available.

“Team Willow” and “Willow Strong” t-shirts will be available for purchase, as well as many raffle items. For up to date information, find the “Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for Willow” event on Facebook.

Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Wiscasset Community Center or at the door the night of the event. Please join in support of Willow and her family.

