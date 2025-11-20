Wood Chips Processing Party Nov. 22

This Saturday, Nov. 22, from 1-4 p.m., Community Housing Improvement Project Inc. firewood organizer and volunteer Jack Meehan is hoping for “a big crowd of folks” to help process and stack firewood.

All skill levels are welcome. Students ages 10 and up are welcome to join with parents. Those over 18 can help process.

This is a wonderful chance to give thanks through action. The wood will be delivered to needy households in the community next year as part of the CHIP’s heating assistance program. This year’s wood is already dry, in racks, ready to deliver.

The Wood Chips team has already delivered over 25 cords of dry firewood and helped over 100 households with various forms of heat just this season.

To volunteer, email info@chipinc.org or call 380-9276 for details and a waiver.

Anyone who needs help with heat this season, either firewood or another form of fuel, or knows of a neighbor who does is encouraged to leave a message at 380-9276 and someone at CHIP will return the call for a brief phone interview.

Since 1984, CHIP has been fulfilling its mission of neighbors helping neighbors keep their homes safe, warm, and dry by providing necessary home repairs and seasonal heating assistance to central-eastern Lincoln County residents with limited resources.

CHIP services are available to residents of Alna, Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Jefferson, Newcastle, Nobleboro, Somerville, South Bristol, Waldoboro, and Whitefield.

Through community partners, generous individuals, supportive municipalities and compassionate grant makers, CHIP is able to do this work. A tax-deductible donation will be gratefully accepted and can be made online at chipinc.org or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 6, Newcastle, ME 04553.

