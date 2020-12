Lee Emmons, author of the “Backyard Wildlife” column for The Lincoln County News, is offering a one-hour Zoom course on Maine woodpeckers. The course will cover the nine woodpecker species that call Maine home, as well as their habitat requirements. Feeding and sheltering woodpeckers will also be discussed.

The course will take place from 6-7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17. Registration is $10. Email emmons.lee@gmail.com for more information.

