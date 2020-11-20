Wreath-Making Event to Support Affordable Housing

The Lincoln County Council of the Maine Board of Realtors will host a wreath-making event to raise money for affordable housing at Farrin Properties, 767 Main St., Damariscotta, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21. The rain date is Sunday, Nov. 22.

The council invites the public to decorate a holiday wreath, have fun, and support affordable housing. The event will be socially distanced. Premade wreaths will be available for a $20 donation.

Karen Farnsworth has offered to provide wreath-making instructions, with all materials provided for the same $20 donation. All proceeds will be divided equally between three local charities; CHIP, Rebuilding Together Lincoln County, and Stepping Stone Housing.

Participants are asked to dress warmly, as this will be an outdoor event. Thin, stretchy gloves will help keep hands warm.

The Lincoln County Council is eligible for a matching grant from the Maine Association of Realtors Foundation, so each $20 wreath will mean $40 for these important local organizations.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

