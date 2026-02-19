Writers’ Roundtable At The Waldoboro Public Library

Writers and poets are invited to share their works in progress during a roundtable from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 28 at the Waldoboro Public Library.

Author Philip Austin will host the roundtable. All writers, poets and readers are welcome. This will be an opportunity to try attendees to try work out on a sounding board of supportive fellow writers and enjoy others’ works as well.

Austin, who moved to Maine in 2021, is the author of 12 books, spanning the genres of historical fiction, poetry, memoir, and narrative nonfiction. He also created an independent book press, Crowsongs Publishing, and continues to produce and market his own books and assist writers at all levels on their journey from passionate writer to published author.

This program is free and open to the public. Space is limited, so signing up is encouraged. To sign up, call the library at 832-4484 or email to info@waldoboro.lib.me.us.

The Waldoboro Public Library is located at 958 Main St. in Waldoboro.

