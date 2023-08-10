WW&F Railway Hosts Annual Picnic Aug. 12-13

Throughout the second weekend in August, visitors can attend the Wiscasset, Waterville, and Farmington Railway Museum’s annual picnic, which it has hosted since 1992 to showcase what the railway has to offer.

This year’s picnic, called “Little Trains and Littler Trains,” will highlight model railways with two different displays.

At Sheepscot Station, the Great Falls Model Railroad Club will be displaying two layouts and have select items available for purchase; at Alna Center Station, the association of 16mm modelers will be displaying an outdoor, live steam display.

At the Alna Center, visitors are also invited to see period and modern radios operated by members of the Lincoln County Amateur Radio Club. There will be demonstrations of vintage Morse code sounders and 1920s broadcast band radios.

Visitors will even be able to send a radiogram to a friend. The station will operate with a special event call sign of W1W.

Additionally, the railway will be hosting a Ford Model A show at Sheepscot Station on Saturday, Aug. 12.

It wouldn’t be a picnic without food, and Wicked Tater will be on hand with a food truck at Sheepscot to help keep everyone well fed.

Tickets may be purchased online, or in person beginning at 10 a.m. on Aug. 12 and 11 a.m. on Aug. 13.

For more information, go to wwfry.org or call 882-4193.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

