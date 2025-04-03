WW&F Railway Volunteer Recruitment Day April 5

The WW&F Railway is looking for volunteers of all ages, skills, and interests to join in continuing the quest to “rebuild Maine history.”

The working museum will hold a volunteer recruitment day beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 5. Interested individuals should meet at 10 a.m. at the museum’s base of operations at 97 Cross Road in Alna. There will be tours of the railway’s museums and projects, a class on railroad safety, and there may even be a small volunteer project during the day.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet with coordinators of different aspects of the railway to learn more about volunteer opportunities. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.

Love teaching? Passionate about woodworking? Interested in learning something new? Fascinated by archival work? Excited about event planning? These are just some of the many examples of ways volunteers might be able to lend a hand.

Since 1989, the Wiscasset, Waterville and Farmington Railway has grown from an ambitious dream and a single building on Cross Road in Alna, to one of the nation’s foremost heritage railways: a reconstruction of the narrow gauge railroad which served the Sheepscot Valley until 1933.

Today’s WW&F Railway, much like the railway of 100 years ago, is a unique conveyance to vibrant attractions, like SeaLyon Farm and Midcoast Conservancy’s Trout Brook Preserve.

All of this work has been achieved through the generous labor of volunteers. They are the ones who have taken the dream and turned it into reality.

