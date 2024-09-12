WW&F Railway Volunteer Recruitment Day Sept. 14

On Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the Wiscasset, Waterville and Farmington Railway will hold a volunteer recruitment day at the railway’s base of operations at 97 Cross Road in Alna.

Since 1989, the preserved railway has grown from an ambitious dream and a single building on Cross Road to one of the nation’s foremost heritage railways: a reconstruction of the narrow gauge railroad that served the Sheepscot Valley until 1933.

All of this work has been achieved through the generous labor of volunteers. They are the ones who have taken the dream and turned it into reality. Today’s WW&F Railway, much like the railway of 100 years ago, is a unique conveyance to vibrant local attractions.

On Sept. 14, the day will begin at 10 a.m. with a guided behind-the-scenes tour of the railway’s Sheepscot campus. Then, at 11:30 a.m., it’s “all aboard” for a trip aboard the train to see what the experience is all about.

The train may even stop to allow passengers to engage in a small project along the way. After returning to Sheepscot, visitors will have the opportunity to check in with coordinators of different aspects of the railway to learn more about volunteer opportunities that might be of interest. Events will conclude by 2:30 p.m.

Refreshments will be available throughout the day, and lunch will be available at 11 a.m. No registration is required.

For more information, go to wwfry.org/volunteer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

