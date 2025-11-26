Yule Goat Celebration and Christmas Market at Pumpkin Vine

Pumpkin Vine Family Farm, at 217 Hewett Road in Somerville, invites all to its annual Yule Goat celebration and Christmas market on Sunday, Dec. 7.

In Scandinavian tradition, the Yule Goat brings presents to children at Christmas accompanied by the Tomten, farm gnomes who look after the well-being of the animals. Visitors are encouraged to come wearing the Tomten’s traditional red hat or borrow one of from the farm and get a special holiday photo with one of the Yule Goats.

Attendees will learn about the tradition with a special story and nature-based crafts and can join one of the Yule Goat walks at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 1:30 p.m.

The day will also feature the farm’s special Christmas market, filled with local produce and crafts.

This is a free event. For more information, email Kelly Payson-Roopchand at info@pumpkinvinefamilyfarm.com or call 549-3096.

The rain date is Sunday, Dec. 14.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

