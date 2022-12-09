Help spread the magic of Christmas from Scandinavia to India at Pumpkin Vine Farm’s special Yule Goat celebration, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11.

In Scandinavian tradition, the Yule Goat brings presents to children at Christmas, accompanied by the Tomten, a farm gnome who looks after the well-being of the animals. This year, the Yule Goat is raising funds for underprivileged schoolchildren in Varanasi, India.

Come enjoy this holiday event for free, then pass on the gift through a purchase of a special fundraising goat calendar and/or direct donation. The festivities start at 11 a.m. with a traditional Scandinavian story followed by handcrafts and hot chocolate by the fireside.

Wear winter clothes and boots and enjoy a magical hike with Yule goats in their bells and blankets and decorate a tree for the wild birds.

After a visit to the barn, browse the local crafts and farm-fresh treats at the farm’s farmers’ market. Sweet and savory snacks, holiday gifts, and all the fixings for the holiday table will be available. The Pumpkin Vine Farm is located at 217 Hewett Road in Somerville. For more information, go to pumpkinvinefamilyfarm.com, email info@pumpkinvinefamilyfarm.com or call 549-3096.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

