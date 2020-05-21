Zoom Course on Backyard Birds

Lee Emmons, a local newspaper columnist and nature presenter, is offering a two-hour course through Zoom on Maine’s backyard birds. The course will cover 20 common species, as well as the basics of bird conservation. Participants will learn about the feeding habits and habitat needs of birds ranging from owls to hummingbirds. Little to no previous familiarity with birding is needed.

The course will start at 3 p.m. on May 29. The cost is $10. To register, email emmons.lee@gmail.com. In July, Emmons will offer a course on toads and other backyard amphibians.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

