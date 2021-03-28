Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Alna Voters Reject Zoning Amendment; Elect Kristan, Culbertson

at

Alna voters rejected a citizen-initiated amendment to the town’s shoreland zoning ordinance and elected Linda Kristan and Charlie Culbertson second and third selectman, respectively, in the annual town meeting by referendum Saturday, March 27.

Kristan defeated Kyle Levasseur 183-131, while Culbertson defeated Chris Cooper 174-144. Both are retirees, Kristan from a career as a special education teacher and Culbertson from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The amendment, proposed in October by resident Ralph Hilton, would have allowed the planning board to approve permanent structures for water-dependent uses below the high-tide line. A vote tally was not immediately available.

All other articles on the ballot passed, including an article to raise firefighter call pay from $15 to $20 per hour. The municipal budget totals $725,198.05, a decrease of $33,581 or 4.43% from last year.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^