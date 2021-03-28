Alna Voters Reject Zoning Amendment; Elect Kristan, Culbertson

Alna voters rejected a citizen-initiated amendment to the town’s shoreland zoning ordinance and elected Linda Kristan and Charlie Culbertson second and third selectman, respectively, in the annual town meeting by referendum Saturday, March 27.

Kristan defeated Kyle Levasseur 183-131, while Culbertson defeated Chris Cooper 174-144. Both are retirees, Kristan from a career as a special education teacher and Culbertson from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The amendment, proposed in October by resident Ralph Hilton, would have allowed the planning board to approve permanent structures for water-dependent uses below the high-tide line. A vote tally was not immediately available.

All other articles on the ballot passed, including an article to raise firefighter call pay from $15 to $20 per hour. The municipal budget totals $725,198.05, a decrease of $33,581 or 4.43% from last year.

