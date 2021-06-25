Boat Sinks Near Oyster Farm in Damariscotta River

An approximately 26-foot long sunken boat leaking diesel fuel was discovered in the Damariscotta River in Newcastle about 100 feet from a Norumbega Oyster, Inc. farm on the morning of Friday, June 25.

Members of the Newcastle and Damariscotta fire departments cast off from the Damariscotta town landing and rode about a mile-and-a-half downriver with oil booms to contain the diesel fuel spill in order to prevent it from contaminating the oysters.

Interim Newcastle Fire Chief Casey Stevens said the boat was completely sunk when he was notified.

Chris Dickinson, of Norumbega Oyster, notified Stevens of the sunken boat and the Newcastle Fire Department was dispatched by Lincoln County Communications at 7:17 a.m. The Damariscotta Fire Department was called shortly thereafter to respond with a boat and oil booms to contain the diesel spill.

The boat is owned by Karen Benner, of River Road in Newcastle, according to Keegan Nelligan of the Maine Marine Patrol. Nelligan said Benner had been notified and a plan would be conceived to recover the boat, which had only the bow sticking out of the water when firefighters responded.

He said the Maine Department of Environmental Protection would investigate the diesel spill to determine if there was any contamination of the river or the nearby oyster farm. He said it has not been determined yet if the fishery will be restricted at all because of the spill.

Firefighters established a perimeter around the spill with oil booms to contain it.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

