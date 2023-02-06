Advanced Search
Burst Water Pipe Closes Lincoln Academy

at

For the second time in as many weeks, unexpected water issues have prompted the cancelation of classes at Lincoln Academy in Newcastle.

School officials made the decision to cancel school for Monday, Feb. 6, due to complications related to a burst water pipe in the Hall House.

According to Lincoln Academy Director of Communications Jenny Mayher, it is believed the pipe failed due to freezing and thawing as a result of dramatic temperature changes over the weekend. The damage was discovered Sunday, Feb. 5

School officials were forced to cancel school Jan. 26, after a storm drain in a flat section of the school’s roof failed. The failure allowed water inside the walls and ceilings of the main building and caused significant water damage.

As of this posting, school officials anticipate reopening school and resuming normal activities Tuesday, Feb. 7.

 

 

