Fire Guts Captain’s Fresh Idea Restaurant in Waldoboro

Fire gutted the Captain’s Fresh Idea restaurant on Route 1 in Waldoboro the afternoon of Easter Sunday, April 12. There were no injuries.

The fire appears to have started on the ground floor and “progressed pretty quickly to the upstairs,” Waldoboro Deputy Fire Chief Dale Smith said. The cause is unknown.

No one was inside the building when the fire started, but the building’s owners were working outside, according to Smith.

Heavy smoke was coming from the building when firefighters arrived. “We knocked the fire down and then went in,” Smith said.

The restaurant is at 3515 Atlantic Highway, just south of the county and town line. Route 1 was closed for a time, then one lane was reopened.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched the Waldoboro Fire Department at 2:52 p.m. The Damariscotta, Union, and Warren fire departments also responded, as well as Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services and the Waldoboro Police Department.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

