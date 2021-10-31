Advanced Search
Human remains found in Somerville fire

at

A house fire turned tragic in Somerville the morning of Saturday, Oct. 30.

Five fire departments responded to a structure fire at 471 Crummet Mountain Road at 7:26 a.m. According to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the fire was called in by hunters who saw the smoke.

After the fire was extinguished,  investigators from the State Fire Marshall’s office processed the scene and found human remains.

While the remains are not yet identified, the news release said they are believed to belong to  72-year-old Ian Baston who lived alone at the house.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will examine the remains and will be working with investigators to confirm the identity.

The  cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Fire Departments from Somerville, Jefferson, Windsor, Washington and Chelsea responded to the scene.

 

