Lincoln County Voters Reject Vaccination Veto, Dems Back Biden

With results in from 17 of Lincoln County’s 19 municipalities, Lincoln County voters have come down overwhelmingly against the people’s veto of Maine’s new vaccination law. Local Democrats are leaning toward former Vice President Joe Biden in the presidential primary, with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders a close second. Damariscotta elected a new selectman, Daryl Fraser, and passed a historic preservation ordinance and other zoning changes.

Biden has 1,970 votes to 1,791 for Sanders. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg are in third and fourth, with 852 and 683 votes, respectively. The only other candidate on the ballot who remains in the race, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, has 44 votes. Both Pete Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Ind., with 104, and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, with 71, have more, despite recently ending their campaigns.

President Donald Trump is the only candidate on the Republican primary ballot and has 2,803 votes.

On Question 1, the people’s veto of the new vaccine law, the no side has 8,318 votes to 2,636 in the yes column. Results were similarly lopsided statewide.

In Damariscotta, Fraser received 558 votes to 148 for William Keisch. The preservation ordinance passed 545-288, despite the recent emergence of a campaign to defeat it.

At midnight, only Dresden and Whitefield have yet to report results.

Full results will appear in the March 5 print edition.

